Malaysia reports 3,429 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

Malaysia recorded 3,429 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 4,741,413, according to the health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Among them were six new imported cases and 3,423 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another nine deaths have been reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 36,102.

The ministry reported 4,882 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,664,570.

Currently there are 40,741 active cases, with 84 being held in intensive care and 58 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 4,955 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, and that 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.1 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses, 49.6 percent have received their first booster doses, and 1.3 percent have received their second booster doses.