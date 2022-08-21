BIMSTEC's Tenzin to arrive tomorrow

BIMSTEC Secretary General Tenzin Lekphell will visit India from August 22 to 25 at the invitation of Saurabh Kumar, Secretary, MEA, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

Lekphell will hold discussions with senior Indian officials on how to take the BIMSTEC organisation forward in keeping with the mandate of BIMSTEC leaders, stated an official press release.

India leads the security cooperation pillar on the platform that includes disaster management, marine cooperation and energy security, all of which are vital for the attainment of SDG targets in the region. At the fifth BIMSTEC Summit held in Sri Lanka in March, leaders of the seven BIMSTEC member states had adopted the BIMSTEC Charter, confirming the transition of this grouping of states into a full-fledged regional organisation with a distinct international personality, stated the release.