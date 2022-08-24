Canada to export green hydrogen to Germany by 2025

Canada and Germany signed a deal aiming to build up a transatlantic supply chain for green hydrogen with the first shipments to begin as early as 2025, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a news release issued by Canadian Ministry of Natural Resources, the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent committing the two countries to collaboration in the export of Canadian hydrogen to Germany will enhance German energy security.

The deal does not reveal how much hydrogen Canada and Germany will be produced and shipped. A Newfoundland-based company is expected to use wind energy to produce "green" hydrogen with zero-emission.

"Unlocking the potential of hydrogen is an essential part of our government's plan for a sustainable economic future, not just for the domestic opportunities for emissions reductions but also for its potential as an export opportunity: to provide clean energy to countries around the globe," Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said.

"The Hydrogen Alliance between Canada and Germany is a significant milestone as we accelerate the international market rollout of green hydrogen and clear the way for new transatlantic cooperation," said Vice-Chancellor of Germany Robert Habeck. "Specifically, we aim to build up a transatlantic supply chain for green hydrogen. The first shipments from Canada to Germany are to begin as early as 2025."

This deal sent a clear signal to the private sector and to sub-national leaders in both countries that Canada and Germany are committed to a policy and regulatory environment that will facilitate and encourage investment in the hydrogen value chain in both countries, the release said.