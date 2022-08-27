Canada confirms 22,922 new COVID-19 cases in one week

Canada confirmed 22,922 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 14-20, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the weekly update issued by the PHAC, the number of total COVID-19 cases and deaths in Canada reached 4,158,491 and 43,797 respectively.

The daily positive rate during the week averaged at 11.8 percent, and daily tests per 100,000 people were 63.

The agency said a detailed report on 4,045,547 cases showed that 190,235 cases, or 4.8 percent, were hospitalized, and of those hospitalized, 15.5 percent were admitted to intensive care units.