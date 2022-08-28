Three teachers from Punjab selected for national award

Three teachers from Punjab have been selected for the National Awards to Teachers 2022. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards to 46 selected awardees on September 5 to honour their unique contribution to school education, officials said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Hindustan Times.

The teachers from Punjab include Arun Kumar Garg, Vandana Shahi and Harpreet Singh.

Arun Kumar Garg (39), principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Datewas, Mansa, has completed 15 years of teaching in mathematics in government schools. He holds a postgraduate degree in mathematics and a Bolivia-based university bestowed DLitt on him last year. Garg’s colleague terms him a laborious teacher with impressive leadership qualities.

“I was never comfortable with mathematics and experienced gaps in my learning abilities with classroom teaching. Circumstances made me opt for maths at the PG level and after that, I was able to overcome my scare of the subject. I made mathematics my passion with a mission to help students understand the subject fun,” he added.

He runs a free online channel on Youtube “Abhyaas By Arun Sir” to facilitate both students and teachers.

Vandana Shahi, principal of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, Ludhiana, a CBSE affiliated private school, has been recognised for her immense commitment, innovative teaching ways and for initiating numerous community outreach programmes in the school.

Under her guidance, students got selected for NASA programmes and also won numerous competitions under the category of innovation. The school has introduced teen entrepreneur club for the students where they learn entrepreneur skills.

Besides, Shahi introduced special programmes, including SARTHIS (Systematic and Robust Training for Holistic Involvement of Support Staff) for the support staff where the Class-4 employees are indulged in sports and other community activities.

Harpreet Singh (43), posted as head teacher at Government Primary Smart School, Bihla, joined the school as ETT teacher in 2003 and became head teacher in 2016.

He is known for turning the dilapidated and unsafe building of the school into smart, student-friendly and equipped with all facilities needed by students for their social and academic development with the help of locals and NRIs.

The locals and NRIs have spent ₹35 lakh on the school for converting it into a smart school. Out of it, Harpreet has contributed ₹7 lakh from his own pocket. Besides, he has also given ₹3 lakh to other government schools for the same purpose.

School education minister Harjot Singh Bains has congratulated the government school teachers of the state who have been selected for the National Teachers Awards-2022. Applauding the teachers, Bains said that they have brought laurels for the state and their selection for the prestigious awards will uplift the morale and inspire other teachers of government schools to work harder.