Canada expands sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

Canada sanctioned 34 more people and one entity in Russia over what it said was spreading of disinformation, according to a statement by the country’s Foreign Ministry released on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The sanctions are related to the Russian special operation in Ukraine, according to the statement.

The sanctions targeted the Zvezda television channel and Russian journalists Mikhail Leontiev, Tina Kandelaki, Kirill Kleimyonov, Alexander Kots, television host Maria Sittel, sports host Dmitry Guberniyev, editor-in-chief of the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper, Pavel Gusev, and Komsomolskaya Pravda journalist Alexander Gamov.

Other sanctioned people included actors Sergey Bezrukov, Dmitry Pevtsov and Vladimir Mashkov, chairman of the Russian military history association Vladimir Medinsky, head of the New People faction at the State Duma, Alexey Nechayev.