Death toll due to shear line floods, rains now 49

One more individual reportedly died due to the shear line rains, bringing the death toll now to 49, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday, Trend reports citing GMA News.

Based on its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said 25 of the fatalities were from Northern Mindanao; eight from Bicol region; four each from Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Davao Region; three from Caraga, and one from Mimaropa.

Sixteen of these deaths were already confirmed, while 33 were still up for validation.

There were also 22 people still reportedly missing, while 16 were injured.

On the other hand, a total of 553,983 people or 141,115 families were affected by the shear line in 959 barangays across the country.

As of Sunday, 10,147 displaced people or 3,232 families remained in 93 evacuation centers, while 41,309 displaced people or 10,991 families were staying outside of evacuation centers.

At least 1,428 people or 457 families were also preemptively evacuated in Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Caraga due to the shear line.

Damage

According to the NDRRMC, the cost of damage to agriculture now stood at P243,029,507.42. The National Irrigation Administration also recorded a P2,050,000 worth of damage.

The cost of damage to 95 infrastructures has also reached P1,137,605,000.

There were also 4,511 houses damaged due to the effects of the shear line —3,681 of which were partially damaged and 830 were totally damaged.

There were nine roads and three bridges that were not passable.

The NDRRMC said P47,925,704.87 worth of assistance was already provided in various regions.