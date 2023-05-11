Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Other News

Supreme Court of Pakistan found arrest of former PM illegal

Other News Materials 11 May 2023 19:42 (UTC +04:00)
Supreme Court of Pakistan found arrest of former PM illegal

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The court ruled against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was arrested on May 9, Trend reports via Pakistani media.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan found the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan illegal.

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, was arrested on Tuesday on corruption charges.

Mr. Khan has faced dozens of charges, from corruption to sedition, since he was ousted after losing a confidence vote last year.

His arrest happened while he was in court in the capital Islamabad.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more