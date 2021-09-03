Russia has huge responsibility to carefully manage natural resources — Putin

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has a "huge responsibility" to carefully manage natural resources, he said on Friday at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"This is tremendously important for Russia to develop the Far Eastern region, this is the future of our country’s development for centuries to come. If we take into account the fact that the Arctic region belongs to these territories, it becomes even clearer why we have been paying increased attention to this region in recent years. The Arctic is 18% of our territory, global reserves of raw materials needed not only for our country but for the whole world," he said.

"In this sense, we have a huge responsibility to treat this wealth carefully and wisely," Putin stressed.

