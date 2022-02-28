Ukrainian, Russian delegations agree to continue negotiation process - head of Russian delegation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
Following the meeting in Belarus, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia agreed to continue the negotiation process, Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky told reporters, Trend reports.
"Negotiations with the Ukrainian side, lasting about five hours, have just ended. During this time, we went through all the issues on the agenda in detail, and found some points on which we can predict common positions. And most importantly, we agreed to continue the negotiation process. The next meeting will take place in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border. There are some corresponding agreements," he said.
