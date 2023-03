Russian Railways plan to carry over 1 bln passengers by the end of this year, Deputy General Director of the holding Dmitry Pegov told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"More than a billion," he said when asked a respective question.

Earlier, the CEO Oleg Belozerov said that it was planned to carry more than 11 mln passengers to Russia’s south during the summer season of 2023.