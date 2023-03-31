Russia to ban import of dairy products from Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor will ban the import of dairy products from Armenia into the country from April 5, Trend reports via Russian Interfax agency.

According to the agency, the Veterinary Service of Armenia has been requested to suspend the certification of dairy products of all enterprises of the country for supplies to Russia.

The reason of the ban is the unsatisfactory results of the inspection of Armenian enterprises, which the Rosselkhoznadzor specialists conducted from March 20 through March 24, 2023 in connection with the increase in the supply of Armenian dairy products.

Verification revealed that Armenian factories use raw materials produced in Iran, the supply of which to Russia is not allowed.

According to the source, these violations mean the lack of proper state control over these enterprises.

"The possibility of resuming supplies will be discussed additionally following the results of the work carried out by the Armenian side to eliminate the revealed violations," Rosselkhoznadzor said.