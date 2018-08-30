Russian, Turkish defense ministers mull situation in Syria

30 August 2018 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar discussed the situation in Syria over the phone, the Turkish media reported Aug. 30.

In addition, the parties also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Defense Secretary James Mattis discussed relations between Turkey and the US, the situation in Syria and the fight against terrorism.

