Turkish, Greek defense ministers mull regional issues

27 June 2019 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff of National Defense of Greece Evangelos Apostolakis discussed regional issues, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, the meeting of two ministers was held at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The strengthening of bilateral relations was also discussed.

On April 10, Turkey and Greece discussed regional issues during the visit to Athens by Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Sedat Onal.

---

