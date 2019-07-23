Turkey, Jordan to mull regional issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Jordan will discuss regional issues during the visit by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Amman, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Cavusoglu’s visit will take place today, on July 23.

The Turkish foreign minister will meet with Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi. During the meeting, the sides will also discuss issues related to strengthening of political and trade relations between the two countries.

