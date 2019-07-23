Turkey, Jordan to mull regional issues

23 July 2019 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Jordan will discuss regional issues during the visit by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Amman, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Cavusoglu’s visit will take place today, on July 23.

The Turkish foreign minister will meet with Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi. During the meeting, the sides will also discuss issues related to strengthening of political and trade relations between the two countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
First cargo to be delivered from Turkey to Georgia on new railway on July 23
Economy 11:30
Ali Babacan’s name excluded from list of founders of Turkey’s ruling party
Turkey 10:51
Turkmenistan, Argentina mull prospects for co-op in energy sector
Turkmenistan 10:13
Rocket fired from Syria injures 6 in SE Turkey
Turkey 02:21
Azerbaijani FM receives Jordan ambassador to Azerbaijan
Politics 22 July 21:18
Construction supplies plant launched in Kazakhstan's region
Economy 22 July 18:26
Latest
Volume of problem loans of Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku decreases
Economy 11:58
Turkmenistan carries out measures to prevent infectious diseases
Turkmenistan 11:55
Jizzakh cement may be used for construction of NPP in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:50
Iran-Iraq trade turnover can reach $20B
Finance 11:44
International Bank of Azerbaijan to buy equipment for ATM security systems via tender
Tenders 11:43
International Bank of Azerbaijan to buy banking equipment via tender
Tenders 11:39
South Korea fires hundreds of warning shots at Russian military plane
Other News 11:31
First cargo to be delivered from Turkey to Georgia on new railway on July 23
Economy 11:30
Assets of Azerbaijan’s Atabank decrease
Economy 11:16