Turkey confirms 2,311 new COVID-19 patients, 386,820 in total
Turkey reported 2,311 new COVID-19 patients on Thursday, raising the tally in the country to 386,820, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
In addition, 81 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,639, according to its Health Ministry.
A total of 1,714 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 332,379.
The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.7 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,564.
Turkish health professionals conducted 146,028 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 14,700,951.
Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.
