Turkey reports 23,638 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 23,638 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,542,654, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 274 to 58,651, while 34,402 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 304,864 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started its mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 50.32 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 38.97 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 98.82 million doses, including the third booster jabs.