Cavushoglu, Qatari FM discuss Kazakhstan, Afghanistan

Turkey 10 January 2022 01:58 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu discussed developments in Afghanistan and Kazakhstan with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in a phone call on Sunday, a statement by the ministry said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"During the meeting, the latest developments in Afghanistan and Kazakhstan were discussed," the statement added.

