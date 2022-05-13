Turkish president comments on possible entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Turkey does not take a positive approach to the possible accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, Trend reports.

According to him, official Ankara is closely following the processes around Sweden and Finland.

President also expressed regret that Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorists and their accomplices are now actively operating in Scandinavian countries and the Netherlands, even represented in the parliaments of these countries.

"Therefore, we do not take a positive approach to this issue," Erdogan said.