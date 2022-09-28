5.0-magnitude quake jolts Türkiye

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 occurred in Türkiye, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The earthquake was recorded at 17:08 local time, the epicenter of which is the Gele district of Ardahan.

It was determined that the shaking occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers. There were recorded 50 aftershocks, the strongest of which was a magnitude of 4.2.

It is reported that as a result of the earthquake, the walls of two houses collapsed, three people were injured. The earthquake was also felt in Erzurum and Kars.