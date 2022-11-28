Türkiye’s relations with Syria may improve like its dialogue with Egypt — Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he doesn’t rule out that relations between Ankara and Damascus may improve, as did dialogue with Cairo, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"He [Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi] was very glad over this meeting, we were also happy. I hope that the process [of the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Egypt] will continue [at the level] of our ministers. In the next process, as it was settled with Egypt, it may be settled with Syria. There is no room for affront in politics," he said at a meeting with the youth in the city of Konya.

Erdogan and al-Sisi held their first personal meeting on the margins of the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar on November 19. The two presidents exchanged greetings and shook hands.