Türkiye signs 10-year natural gas deal with Oman: Energy chief

Türkiye has signed a natural gas purchase agreement with Oman that will be valid for the next 10 years, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez announced Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

A delegation from the Turkish state energy company BOTAŞ visited Oman for the agreement that will see Türkiye buying an annual 1.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas from Oman, Dönmez told an event in Istanbul.

The agreement with Oman also includes an opportunity to be extended further if needed, Donmez told the Summit of Century of Türkiye in Energy.

“At a time when the world, especially Europe, is suffering from gas supply problems, Türkiye is taking all steps to become a gas trade center,” he said.

Türkiye is almost entirely dependent on imports to cover its energy needs, which leaves it vulnerable to rising costs. Domestic demand has increased since the pandemic.

It imports gas mainly from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as liquified natural gas (LNG) from Qatar, the United States, Nigeria and Algeria.