Turkish security forces have apprehended 15 supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Istanbul, the CNN Turk TV channel reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the channel, they were suspected of plotting attacks on the consulates of Western countries and the Christian and Jewish places of worship in Türkiye after the Quran-burning incident in Stockholm. However, the investigation established that the detained individuals had no such intentions.