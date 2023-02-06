Erdogan makes statement in connection with earthquake in Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a statement after the earthquake that occurred in the city of Kahramanmaras and affected many regions.

According to Trend, the head of state wrote about this on Twitter.

“Our search and rescue teams were immediately sent to the areas affected by the earthquake. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Health and all other institutions quickly got to work.

We are also coordinating the work started after the earthquake. We hope that together we will cope with this disaster as soon as possible and with the least losses," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.