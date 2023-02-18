Restoration in quake-hit Türkiye to begin next month

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Within a week, damage assessment work will be completed in 10 Turkish provinces affected by the earthquake, Minister of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Murat Kurum, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to him, it is planned to start construction of houses in these areas in March.

"In 10 provinces affected by the earthquake, sites for the resettlement of people have been identified. Reports are being prepared on geological surveys at the sites. Houses will not consist of more than 3-4 floors," the minister said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.