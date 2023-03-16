Turkic states to play strategic role in development of regional transport, logistics chains - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Turkic states will play a strategic role in the development of regional transport and logistics chains, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said speaking at the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, Trend reports.

"Thanks to the Southern Gas Corridor, which is based on TANAP [Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline], the Turkic states have become a key players in ensuring the energy security of Europe. The Middle Corridor, implemented by our joint efforts, now offers a reliable alternative in trade between East and West. In the coming period, the number of such strategic projects will be even greater increase," Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States has kicked off today in Ankara, Türkiye.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is also taking part in the event.