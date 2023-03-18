Grain deal prolonged – Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the grain deal on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The operation of the grain deal, which expires on March 19, has been extended. We achieved the agreement’s prolongation thanks to the negotiations that we held with the two parties (Russia and Ukraine - TASS)," Erdogan said, while speaking in the city of Canakkale in the west of the country. He thanked the UN for its efforts to extend the deal. The TV channel TRT telecast the event.