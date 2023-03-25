AK Party-led alliance grows with new parties ahead of Turkish vote

A party that initially announced it would field its own candidate and another that has been in talks with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for cooperation have both endorsed the AK Party-led People’s Alliance, reports citing sources from the AK Party said Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The New Welfare Party (YRP) agreed to endorse the alliance, the party's chairperson Fatih Erbakan told reporters. He noted that he has withdrawn his candidacy for the presidential elections and endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He continued by saying that they have come to an agreement with the alliance and overcome disagreements.

The Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR) also announced that their parliamentary candidates will be nominated from AK Party nomination lists.

Thus, the alliance grew to four parties, including the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Great Unity Party (BBP), ahead of the May 14 elections, while HÜDA-PAR’s announcement means they will informally support the alliance’s candidate, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

YRP officials were present as representatives of the alliance’s other members formally presented their cooperation protocol to the Supreme Election Board (YSK).