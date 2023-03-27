Türkiye ends campaign to collect signatures in support of presidential candidates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The campaign to collect signatures in support of presidential candidates ends today in Türkiye, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

It was noted that the preliminary list of presidential candidates will be published tomorrow and the final list on March 31.

"The final list of presidential candidates will be published on March 31 in Resmi Gazete. On April 1, a draw will be held at the Supreme Election Council to determine the places of candidates on the joint ballot," the statement said.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on holding a presidential election on May 14.