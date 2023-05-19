Turkish president calls on compatriots living abroad to vote in second round of elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish citizens living abroad to vote in the second round of elections, Trend reports via TurkicWorld citing the president’s tweet.

"I thank each of you for the correct, democratic and resolute position that you have taken. On May 28, you will need to once again show your national will," Erdogan said.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.50 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.89 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.44 percent. Since no one has won more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of presidential elections will be held in Türkiye on May 28.