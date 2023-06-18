We plan to increase Türkiye's exports to $265 billion - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. We plan to increase Türkiye's exports to $265 billion by the end of 2023 and to $285 billion by the end of next year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

The President of Türkiye noted that the export of services last year increased by 47.3 percent and reached $90 billion.

Erdogan also drew attention to the achievements of the country's defense industry. "Last year, deliveries of defense products abroad increased by 37 percent and reached $4.3 billion," he added.