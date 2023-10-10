President Erdogan, UN SecGen discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have held a phone talk, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the measures that could be taken within the framework of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They exchanged views on measures that can be taken to deliver humanitarian aid to the civilian population of the region through the mediation efforts of Türkiye.

Stressing that disproportionate attacks will lead the situation to a further stalemate, Erdogan noted that it is very important for the parties to act with restraint and avoid impulsive steps.

Meanwhile, a combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 900 and injured 2,806 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".