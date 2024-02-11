Erdogan to visit UAE, Egypt

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Türkiye 11 February 2024
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 12-13 and Egypt on February 14, Trend reports.

Erdogan will attend the World Government Summit, which will be held in Dubai on February 13. The President of Türkiye is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the participating countries, especially UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During Erdogan’s visit to Cairo, steps to be taken to develop relations between Türkiye and Egypt and revitalize high-level bilateral cooperation mechanisms will be discussed.

