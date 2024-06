BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. An apartment building collapsed in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Sunday, killing one person and injuring eight, authorities said, Trend reports.

TV images showed firefighters shifting rubble by hand from the flattened five-story building in Kucukcekmece, on the city’s European side.

Seven people were initially pulled from the debris, including two who were seriously injured, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said while visiting the scene.