BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Turkish astronaut of Azerbaijani origin Tuva Cihangir Atasever flew into space, Trend reports.

Suborbital controlled spaceplane VSS Unity, which also had Atasever on board, took off from the Spaceport cosmodrome in New Mexico, USA.

According to the information, the spacecraft was launched at 08:30 local time.

It is reported that the astronaut was wearing a uniform with the flags of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.