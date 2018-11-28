Bolton says no plan for formal meeting between Trump, Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

28 November 2018 03:26 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. National security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are not expected to hold a formal bilateral meeting during the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Argentina, Xinhua reported.

In a press briefing at the White House, Bolton, when asked to confirm whether Trump will meet with the Saudi leader, said that Trump's "bilateral schedule is full to overflowing at this point."

However, he did not exclude the possibility of the two leaders' informal meeting.

Bolton also said that Trump, during his stay in the South American nation, is expected to meet with the presidents of Argentina, South Korea, Turkey, Russia as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump's meeting with Abe "will transform at some point during that meeting into a trilateral meeting" with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bolton added.

Also at the press briefing, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said that Trump's "participation in the G20 summit is a key opportunity to reiterate his commitment to domestic and global economic growth and prosperity, cement relations with other world leaders and advance a global economic system that is based on fair economic competition and free, fair and reciprocal trade."

Speaking of the prospect of U.S.-Saudi leaders' meeting, Sanders said she would not rule out any interaction, adding that Trump will also meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Tunisia for brief visit
Arab World 04:28
Egyptian president stresses keenness to enhance ties with Saudi Arabia
Arab World 01:37
Saudi crude oil exports rise to 20-months high
Oil&Gas 27 November 14:34
Qatar Airways to boost flights to Iran
Society 27 November 12:55
Iran's Rouhani calls for Muslims to unite against United States
Nuclear Program 24 November 13:47
Saudi Arabia grants $ 3.7 mln for construction and equipping quarantine zone in Kyrgyzstan
Arab World 23 November 11:36
Latest
GM layoff, shutdown plans trigger denouncement in U.S., Canada
US 05:48
Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Tunisia for brief visit
Arab World 04:28
Trump threatens to cut GM subsidies in retaliation for U.S. job cuts
US 02:38
Egyptian president stresses keenness to enhance ties with Saudi Arabia
Arab World 01:37
Romanian army wants its own communications satellite
Europe 27 November 23:25
Slovak Central Bank governor to resign in March next year
Europe 27 November 22:49
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Afghanistan (PHOTO)
Politics 27 November 22:08
Spanish foreign minister fined for insider trading
Europe 27 November 21:36
Kazakhstan, Belarus plan to produce drones together
Economic News 27 November 21:21