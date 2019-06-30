Trump to visit Korean Demilitarised Zone on Sunday

30 June 2019 02:38 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump will visit the demilitarised zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, according to Trump's official schedule, sent out by the White House, Trend report citing Sputnik.

Trump will stay at the DMZ for 15 minutes, according to the document.

The schedule does not include a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yet.

Trump is set to pay an official visit to South Korea from 29-30 June.

This comes after the US president on Friday invited Kim via Twitter to meet him at the DMZ in the coming days "just to shake his hand and say Hello."

In 1953, the Korean War terminated, however, the sides failed to reach a permanent peace treaty, but consented to a ceasefire. The DMZ, where Trump wants to meet Kim, is the no-man's-land separating the socialist North from the capitalist South, a heavily fortified zone emblematic of the standoff between the two sides.

