U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief

1 January 2020 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

The United States is immediately deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Esper said in a statement he had authorized the deployment of an infantry battalion from the Immediate Response Force (IRF) of the 82nd Airborne Division. Apart from the immediate deployment, additional forces from the IRF are prepared to deploy over the next several days, he said.

U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief
