Pennsylvania certifies election results for Biden
The U.S. state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday certified the presidential election results for Democrat Joe Biden, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Governor Tom Wolf tweeted that the Pennsylvania Department of State "certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States."
"As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," the governor added.
The certification cemented Biden's victory in the key battleground state, which would give its 20 Electoral College votes to the former vice president and his running mate Harris, senator from California.
