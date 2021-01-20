US introduces sanctions against companies and ships due to trading Venezuelan oil

US authorities introduced unilateral restrictive measures against three individuals, fourteen organizations and six companies for alleged bypassing of US sanctions against the Venezuelan oil sector, US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) says in its press release on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Among the designated entities are the Russian Rustanker company and its Sierra and Maxim Gorky tankers. Restrictions also cover entities from the United Kingdom, Italy, Malta, Panama, the US and Switzerland.