US introduces sanctions against companies and ships due to trading Venezuelan oil
US authorities introduced unilateral restrictive measures against three individuals, fourteen organizations and six companies for alleged bypassing of US sanctions against the Venezuelan oil sector, US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) says in its press release on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
Among the designated entities are the Russian Rustanker company and its Sierra and Maxim Gorky tankers. Restrictions also cover entities from the United Kingdom, Italy, Malta, Panama, the US and Switzerland.
Latest
Liberation of Azerbaijani lands is not just victory for Azerbaijan, it is great victory for entire Turkic world - Turkic Council SecGen
20th century has not seen such barbarism, vandalism and destruction, deliberate destruction of cities, villages - President Aliyev
Soviet leadership tried to break will of Azerbaijani people by sending troops to Baku in 1990 - MP (VIDEO)
State share of Uzbekistan’s enterprise on production of asphalt concrete mixtures sold via electronic auction
French media reported second Karabakh War only from Armenia's viewpoint - famous photojournalist (PHOTO)
President Aliyev receives Secretary-General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States in video format (PHOTO)