Pentagon awards $52 mln contract for COVID-19 test kits
The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it has awarded a $51.6 million contract to Goldbelt Security LLC to purchase COVID-19 antigen over-the-counter test kits, part of President Joe Biden's pledge to make available 500 million test kits, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The announcement did not specify how many kits Newport News, Virginia-based Goldbelt Security would supply under the contract.
