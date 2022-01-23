US Navy says it detained ship delivering cargo for Houthis from Iran

The US Navy has stopped the ship from Iran, carrying cargo for the Houthi movement’s supporters, in the Arabian Sea, the Al-Hadath TV channel stated on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the channel, some 40 tonnes of fertilizers that can be used as explosives were found on board the vessel detained by the US Navy.

The US Navy noted that the ship from Iran was intercepted while smuggling weapons to the Houthis. No data regarding the flag under which the ship was sailing have been reported yet.

Neither Iranian leadership nor the Houthi movement’s representatives commented on this issue so far.