US Treasury excluded the supply of a number of products from sanctions against Russia

US 25 February 2022 03:51 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

The US Department of the Treasury has provided exceptions to the sanctions imposed against Russia for the supply of agricultural goods, medicines and medical equipment, Trend reports.

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has excluded from the list "exports and re-exports of agricultural commodities, medicines, medical equipment, and software used to diagnose and treat COVID-19," the Treasury Department said in a document released Thursday.

The US Treasury also excluded from the list of sanctions services provided in connection with overflights of the Russian Federation and emergency landings in the Russian Federation of US aircraft.

