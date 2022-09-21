US in favor of expanding UNSC, Biden says

Washington pledges support for the expansion of the U.N. Security Council for better representation of areas including Africa and Latin America, U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"The United States supports increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent representatives of the council," Biden told the U.N. General Assembly.

"This includes permanent seats for those nations we've long supported – permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean. The United States is committed to this vital work," he added.