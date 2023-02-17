Freight train derails in Michigan

A freight train derailed Thursday morning in the U.S. Midwest state of Michigan, and police said there are no reported injuries, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident, which took place in Van Buren Township in the southwestern part of the Detroit Metropolitan Area, involved three cars and the contents the cars were carrying were unknown. First responders received reports of a train derailment at around 9 a.m. local time, according to the Detroit News.

Local police said there are no reported injuries and no evidence of hazardous materials exposed in the derailment, but they urged motorists and residents to avoid the area, the local newspaper reported.