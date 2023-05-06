Six injured in Shell Texas chemical plant fire

Six people were injured after a fire broke out in an olefins unit on Friday at Shell Plc's Deer Park, Texas chemical plant, said five people familiar with plant operations, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The extent of their injuries was unknown as of 5 p.m. CDT (2200 GMT).

A large column of black smoke could be seen rising from the fire in the olefins unit located near Highway 225 in the Houston suburb of Deer Park, the sources said.

A Shell spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

In a notice posted on a website for nearby residents, Shell said there was a fire at the chemical plant.

All personnel at the plant at the time the fire broke out had been accounted for by 4 p.m. CDT

Operations at the neighboring Pemex refinery were continuing despite the fire in the chemical plant, said sources familiar with the refinery's operations.

Pemex issued a statement saying the fire was not at one of its units and its emergency response team was assisting in battling the blaze.

Pemex bought the Deer Park refinery from Shell in 2022.