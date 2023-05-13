Biden promised to eliminate chemical weapons stockpiles in country by fall

US leader Joe Biden has said that by the fall of 2023 the country will eliminate its stockpiles of chemical weapons. He said the United States was leading by example, “working together toward our common goal,” Trend reports citing The Eastern Hearld.

According to him, the administration is ready to fully complete the process of eliminating chemical weapons. His statement was made ahead of the Fifth Review Conference of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

“We are on track to complete the process of eliminating our stockpiles of chemical weapons by this fall – an important disarmament step that meets the highest standards of transparency and public safety,” TASS said.