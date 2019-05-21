Azercell becomes new digital partner for “Optimal Elektronika” LLC

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Azercell announces today an agreement with “Optimal Elektronika” LLC, one of the leader electronic retailer in Azerbaijan with more than 71 retail stores, to become the company’s fully integrated communications partner.

The contract covers integrated data and voice mobile services through state of the art Mobile network of Azercell, and an upgraded, managed digital marketing services which will help “Optimal Elektronika” to predict and control their communication expenses and at the same time provide to their customer the best customer experience.

Mr Ahad Asgarov CEO of “Optimal Elektronika” said, “I see this single source agreement as an important step in supporting the company’s plans to simplify the organization, improve operational efficiencies and enhance collaboration. Reducing complexity is a key part of our strategy to drive growth. By continually improving our efficiency and effectiveness we will be better able to meet customer needs. I am delighted to be working with Azercell who will deliver the right integrated communications platform to support our future growth.”

