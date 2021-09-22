Azerbaijan leads among CIS countries in terms of vaccination rates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan is the leader among the CIS countries in terms of COVID-19 vaccination rates, Trend reports via a study by the Financial Times.

The top three leaders also included Russia and Kazakhstan.

The vaccination process in Azerbaijan started on January 18. As of today, the total number of doses of coronavirus vaccine used in the country is 8,043,423.

At the same time, 4,636,579 people received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,406,844 people received the second dose.