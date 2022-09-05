London-Kuala Lumpur flight makes emergency landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The captain of the London-Kuala Lumpur flight of Malaysia Airlines sent an emergency landing request to Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the passenger's health (heart attack).

According to Trend, this was reported by the press service of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The plane landed at Baku airport at 06:25 local time.

The passenger was provided with medical assistance and it was decided to place him in one of the medical clinics in Baku.